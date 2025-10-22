1. Fixed an issue where opening the PuPu List in certain save files caused abnormal error messages.

2. Fixed an issue where a newly bred PuPu was incorrectly set to Level 1.

3. Fixed an issue where opening the Illusion Building – Hot Spring displayed abnormal information in some save files.



Additionally, we are currently testing fixes for issues such as rooms freezing, adventurers becoming stuck, and PuPu disappearing or duplicating in the Playtest branch.

Because these involve significant logic adjustments, the fixes are still under testing and will be released to the main branch once the version is confirmed to be stable.