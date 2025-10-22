 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20478892 Edited 22 October 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where opening the PuPu List in certain save files caused abnormal error messages.
2. Fixed an issue where a newly bred PuPu was incorrectly set to Level 1.
3. Fixed an issue where opening the Illusion Building – Hot Spring displayed abnormal information in some save files.

Additionally, we are currently testing fixes for issues such as rooms freezing, adventurers becoming stuck, and PuPu disappearing or duplicating in the Playtest branch.
Because these involve significant logic adjustments, the fixes are still under testing and will be released to the main branch once the version is confirmed to be stable.

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
