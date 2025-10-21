 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20478887
The Halloween spirit has arrived at La Brisca!
Light the candles, deal the cards, and get ready to play with a spooky twist.

🆕 What’s New:

🕸️ New Halloween-themed backgrounds: play surrounded by pumpkins, shadows, and mystery.

💀 Special card backs: unique designs featuring skulls, bats, and dark tones.

🌕 Festive atmosphere: perfect for your matches during the Halloween season.

These updates will be available throughout the Halloween event.
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy La Brisca with a haunting new style! 🎃

