The Halloween spirit has arrived at La Brisca!

Light the candles, deal the cards, and get ready to play with a spooky twist.



🆕 What’s New:



🕸️ New Halloween-themed backgrounds: play surrounded by pumpkins, shadows, and mystery.



💀 Special card backs: unique designs featuring skulls, bats, and dark tones.



🌕 Festive atmosphere: perfect for your matches during the Halloween season.



These updates will be available throughout the Halloween event.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy La Brisca with a haunting new style! 🎃