Major 21 October 2025 Build 20478879 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW GAMEMODE

With reverse mode you need to trick people with your writing ability!

NEW MAP

Hang out with your Friends in Space!

NEW FEATURES
Enjoy playing with the highly requested feature: Discard!

