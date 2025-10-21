Updates
QTE Stage Optimization: overall difficulty has been reduced for smoother story progression.
The pace of QTE sequences has been slowed down, giving players more time to prepare.
The reaction time for individual QTE inputs has been extended, making them easier to succeed.
The number of consecutive QTEs has been reduced to ease player pressure.
Removed QTE segments that did not align with the story experience.
Adjusted each chapter’s mobile chat stages: after the first completion, these stages can now be skipped during replays.
Chapter maps will now display unlock percentage information, making progress clearer.
Reworked English, Japanese, and Korean localization subtitles to improve translation quality and readability.
Fixed several known game code bugs.
Fixed an issue where using “Claim All Achievements” could result in missing some rewards.
(A compensation plan is being considered for affected players.)
Fixed video playback failures and continued to optimize playback code for better performance.
Fixed stuttering that could occur in certain cases when repeatedly pressing the fast-forward button.
Fixed potential stuttering issues that might appear after extended play sessions.
Coming Next
Add a system that grants a Wishing Star reward for achieving 100% chapter completion.
Add indicators for untriggered hidden stories and random events to help completionist players.
Revise the random event unlocking mechanism to reduce missed story content.
Continue optimizing video playback code to address stuttering and crash issues.
