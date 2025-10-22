Greetings, Survivors!

Changelog

Updated NPC Zones and NPC Zone Events.



Updated several events to reduce the possibility of getting stuck during gameplay.



Fixed a bug with invisible enemies.



Fixed some additional cases where the saboteur from the assassination event would spawn in different locations than the largest HQ.



Fixed hideouts having a chance of spawning in demolished buildings.



Fixed some input tips going out of their borders.



Fixed the APC top part not hiding in the fog of war.



Fixed some research artworks being shrunk vertically.



Fixed some rare cases of game loss when repairing or splitting the HQ.



Introduced several updates aimed at improving the stability of the game and reducing crashes.



Known Issues

Clicking on Hordes encountered on Expeditions can result in the Bug Reporter launching. This issue shouldn't cause any further negative consequences.



We are analyzing the cases where some repairs don't start.



Thank you for all the feedback and reports submitted via the in-game Bug Reporter. We are happy to let you know that the deadly bug with invisible enemies has been fixed. It's also helpful to see all the issues raised in the comments under announcements and in the community discussions. We do our best to read them all and tackle the most popular issues one by one. Thank you for being so patient with us!Other than that, we keep on observing all the feedback and analyzing the issues brought up by the players. Expect more Bugfix Updates in the near future. Thank you for playing Infection Free Zone!Best regards,Jutsu Games Team