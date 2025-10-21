 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20478695 Edited 21 October 2025 – 17:06:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Hatchers!

I'm back with another small update just before today's release.

Over the past week i was able to fix some bugs and working on some new things.
Thanks to your feedback, I managed to narrow down the tutorial isssues and make it more straightforward.

Besides that you can now cheep🎵using Spacebar!

Cheeping near one of you Egglings will make them respond to your call.

Patchnotes:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the cuckoo not walking to the release tree

  • Added a sign to the release tree making it easier to spot

  • Added cheeping for your main bird

  • Added 21 unique creature sounds for every Eggling

  • Sheltered Egglings make their own sounds from time to time

Thanks for playing and appreciate your feedback! ♥

