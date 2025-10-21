Hello Hatchers!

I'm back with another small update just before today's release.

Over the past week i was able to fix some bugs and working on some new things.

Thanks to your feedback, I managed to narrow down the tutorial isssues and make it more straightforward.

Besides that you can now cheep🎵using Spacebar!

Cheeping near one of you Egglings will make them respond to your call.

Patchnotes:

Fixed a bug that prevented the cuckoo not walking to the release tree

Added a sign to the release tree making it easier to spot

Added cheeping for your main bird

Added 21 unique creature sounds for every Eggling

Sheltered Egglings make their own sounds from time to time

Thanks for playing and appreciate your feedback! ♥