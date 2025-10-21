Hi Builders! 🏘️🏗️

- 🔜 22 October ⏰ Let me give you an introduction to what you can expect in the version we have prepared:💠 18 unique tasks in the main storyline!🏗️📜💠 Many unique mechanics beyond just building houses – putting out fires, mowing the lawn, creating a pool and fence, renovating a pizzeria, repairing a barn roof, and much more! 🔥🌿💠 Lots of side quests, such as building your own vehicle from found parts, collecting Corana barrels and tires! 🧰🚗💠 Lots of interesting Easter Eggs, such as Bill's task or Stifler's mom! 🐣😂💠 Two unique radios that will make every moment of work more enjoyable! 📻🎶💠 Interactions with various characters, each with their own unique story! 👷‍♂️🗣️💠 Lots of laughter and a relaxed approach to building! 🌎🏡💠 Over a dozen hours of gameplay! ⏰🎮📈⬇️⬇️⬇️Enter our challenge:The more people whothe game and add it to their wish list, the bigger the discount! ✂️🏷️Let's celebrate our premiere together! 🫂🤗🫶🏻Adam & MartinTeam House Builder 2