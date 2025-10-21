 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20478632 Edited 21 October 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Light your candles, shuffle the deck, and get ready to enjoy your matches with a spooky twist.

🆕 What’s New:

🕸️ New Halloween-themed backgrounds: play surrounded by pumpkins, fog, and mystery.

💀 Special card backs: exclusive designs featuring skulls, bats, and eerie colors.

🌕 Festive atmosphere: perfect for your matches during the Halloween season.

These updates will be available throughout the Halloween event.
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy Chinchón with a hauntingly fresh look! 🎃

