Light your candles, shuffle the deck, and get ready to enjoy your matches with a spooky twist.



🆕 What’s New:



🕸️ New Halloween-themed backgrounds: play surrounded by pumpkins, fog, and mystery.



💀 Special card backs: exclusive designs featuring skulls, bats, and eerie colors.



🌕 Festive atmosphere: perfect for your matches during the Halloween season.



These updates will be available throughout the Halloween event.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy Chinchón with a hauntingly fresh look! 🎃