Rollback - version number: 25.6.0

Some bugs were reported on the last versions and I found out that the patched editor was breaking some stuff in the game (e.g. the floor was not displayed anymore on some of the Park Lantern sides).

Unity released a tool that allows to patch the build directly so I did that with the last stable version and pushed it back on Steam.

The version number hasn't changed with the patching so 2025.6.0 is displayed in the game.



Thanks to Neva and Snakesicle who preported the bugs.



Peace everyone!