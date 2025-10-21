 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20478611 Edited 21 October 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Rollback - version number: 25.6.0

Some bugs were reported on the last versions and I found out that the patched editor was breaking some stuff in the game (e.g. the floor was not displayed anymore on some of the Park Lantern sides).
Unity released a tool that allows to patch the build directly so I did that with the last stable version and pushed it back on Steam.
The version number hasn't changed with the patching so 2025.6.0 is displayed in the game.

Thanks to Neva and Snakesicle who preported the bugs.

Peace everyone!

