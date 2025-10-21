 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20478607 Edited 21 October 2025 – 10:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【新功能】
1. 元宝招贤：支持免费排除武将（需保留红金各至少10人)
2. 装备合成：增加扩展收纳功能，达到尊位3级后开启（拖放至扩展格中存放）
※注意：更新存放装备坯子后，请勿使用老版本登录游戏，可能造成数据丢失

【体验优化】
1. 技能列表：近期新解锁的可兑换技能增加【新】标记并置顶展示
2. 等级继承：支持传经验的同时直接重置原武将技能
3. 前期部分剧情增加了人物配音
4. 优化新手期任务刷新速度，新手体验更连贯
5. 城池上任务气泡增加该城任务总数角标

【问题修复】
1. 切换章节后部分任务在地图上找不到的问题修复

