Season Start Coupon

Hello Lumia Island survivors,We’ve prepared a special gift for you to make the start of the new season even more exciting!Don’t miss out—let’s kick off the new season with a bounty of rewards!- CODE: SEASON9MATSURI- Rewards: 200 Event NP (7 Days), 1 Skin Data Set, 1 Research Center Data Box, XP Boost (7 Days), A-Coin Boost (7 Days), 5 Season Fragments Pack (Common)- Valid thru: Monday, November 10th 23:59 (UTC)