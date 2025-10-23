We’ve prepared a special gift for you to make the start of the new season even more exciting!
Don’t miss out—let’s kick off the new season with a bounty of rewards!
Season Start Coupon
- CODE: SEASON9MATSURI
- Rewards: 200 Event NP (7 Days), 1 Skin Data Set, 1 Research Center Data Box, XP Boost (7 Days), A-Coin Boost (7 Days), 5 Season Fragments Pack (Common)
- Valid thru: Monday, November 10th 23:59 (UTC)
* Coupon Notes
- How to Redeem: Go to [Settings] → [Support] → [Use Coupon]
- Coupons are only valid for the timeframe shown on the schedule above.
- Only one usage per account is allowed.
Changed files in this update