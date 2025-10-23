 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20478515 Edited 23 October 2025 – 05:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Lumia Island survivors,

We’ve prepared a special gift for you to make the start of the new season even more exciting!

Don’t miss out—let’s kick off the new season with a bounty of rewards!

Season Start Coupon




- CODE: SEASON9MATSURI
- Rewards: 200 Event NP (7 Days), 1 Skin Data Set, 1 Research Center Data Box, XP Boost (7 Days), A-Coin Boost (7 Days), 5 Season Fragments Pack (Common)
- Valid thru: Monday, November 10th 23:59 (UTC)

* Coupon Notes
- How to Redeem: Go to [Settings] → [Support] → [Use Coupon]
- Coupons are only valid for the timeframe shown on the schedule above.
- Only one usage per account is allowed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Black Survival : Eternal Return Content Depot 1049591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link