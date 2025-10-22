Hotfix 1.10.7.2 for the Autumn Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
We have just released another hotfix for the Autumn update, focused on improving the server browser filter, to help players deal with the ongoing issue of spam servers.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we combat this issue.
1.10.7.2
- Various improvements and optimizations to spam filter processing
- The optimizations makes it possible to add homoglyph processing for all fields
- Added spam filter options that support regular expressions
