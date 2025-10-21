Halloween Spirit Has Arrived at the Table!
Light your candles, shuffle the deck, and get ready to enjoy your matches with a spooky twist.
🆕 What’s New:
🕸️ New Halloween-themed backgrounds: play surrounded by pumpkins, fog, and mystery.
💀 Special card backs: exclusive designs featuring skulls, bats, and eerie colors.
🌕 Festive atmosphere: perfect for your matches during the Halloween season.
These updates will be available throughout the Halloween event.
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy Chinchón with a hauntingly fresh look! 🎃
