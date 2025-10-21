New and changes:

new mission Halloween Kills with a new mode where you can stay and continue the fight. With each wave, the chance for more valuable rewards increases, but the enemies become stronger. Later, we will add similar maps on a permanent basis;

flaming pumpkin drone, Halloween exclusive , hurry to get it! It can be pumped up to level 6;

during the Halloween event, the pumpkin helmet drops again;

freezing turret for build variety;

new SMG Vulcan, each successful quick reload reduces the clip and increases the rate of fire;

new SP Pain Carrier pistol, when hit, marks the target, if you start shooting at another, the first one receives the same damage;