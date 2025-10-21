 Skip to content
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20478397
Update notes via Steam Community

New and changes:

  • new mission Halloween Kills with a new mode where you can stay and continue the fight. With each wave, the chance for more valuable rewards increases, but the enemies become stronger. Later, we will add similar maps on a permanent basis;

  • flaming pumpkin drone, Halloween exclusive, hurry to get it! It can be pumped up to level 6;

  • during the Halloween event, the pumpkin helmet drops again;

  • freezing turret for build variety;

  • new SMG Vulcan, each successful quick reload reduces the clip and increases the rate of fire;

  • new SP Pain Carrier pistol, when hit, marks the target, if you start shooting at another, the first one receives the same damage;

  • added the ability to zoom out the camera in the settings for more comfortable playing on large monitors;

Fixes:

  • Fixed incorrect hints for unlocking exotic equipment slots when selecting perks;

  • Fixed end of 12 wave and nightmare loot pool (thanks to Firefly)

  • The reload bar was broken sometimes (turning black);

  • Enemy bodies sometimes didn't appear;

  • It was no longer possible to unlock an already unlocked slot;

  • Fixed descriptions of some abilities.

Have fun! 🎮

How to unlock slots and perks

Added the ability to unlock slots and reroll perks - only for exotics.

To unlock this feature, you need to complete the new mission DAINSLEIF.

Then you will need a new currency, which drops only on the nightmare difficulty of any mission.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1116171
  • Loading history…
