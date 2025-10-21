Patch Notes
Fixed a security vulnerability from Unity's older versions
Fixed a bug with item delivery
Fixed key binds
Miscellaneous bug fixes
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed a security vulnerability from Unity's older versions
Fixed a bug with item delivery
Fixed key binds
Miscellaneous bug fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update