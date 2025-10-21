 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20478311 Edited 21 October 2025 – 10:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Fixed a security vulnerability from Unity's older versions

  • Fixed a bug with item delivery

  • Fixed key binds

  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

