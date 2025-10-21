Players can now invite their Steam friends to join their current server, via the "Invite Friend" button in the in-game menu.

Added player animation for climbing ropes.

Fixed a bug where players would occasionally die upon loading into the Elder Crag map.

Various UI updates.

Improved smoothness of movement while free-climbing with axes.

Fixed a bug where grabbing onto platforms would occasionally not trigger.

Fixed a bug where the wind audio while falling would continue to play after death.