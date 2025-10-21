 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20477975 Edited 21 October 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Players can now invite their Steam friends to join their current server, via the "Invite Friend" button in the in-game menu.

  • Added player animation for climbing ropes.

  • Fixed a bug where players would occasionally die upon loading into the Elder Crag map.

  • Various UI updates.

  • Improved smoothness of movement while free-climbing with axes.

  • Fixed a bug where grabbing onto platforms would occasionally not trigger.

  • Fixed a bug where the wind audio while falling would continue to play after death.

  • Fixed a bug where players could get stuck on balance beams when leaning into the side of a cliff face.

