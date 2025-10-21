 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 HELLDIVERS™ 2 Escape From Duckov ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20477894 Edited 21 October 2025 – 09:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • We have identified and fixed the cause of crashes that frequently occurred when using freeze magic starting from STAGE21.
  • We have identified and fixed the cause of crashes that invariably occurred when players boarded the lift in the lower right corner of the screen in STAGE46.
  • STAGE91, titled “Probably, Wind”: Although no wind is blowing in this stage, this was due to a staff member's mistake when naming it. Wind was never intended to blow here. It is a stage where you feel the absence of wind.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3322941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link