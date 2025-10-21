- We have identified and fixed the cause of crashes that frequently occurred when using freeze magic starting from STAGE21.
- We have identified and fixed the cause of crashes that invariably occurred when players boarded the lift in the lower right corner of the screen in STAGE46.
- STAGE91, titled “Probably, Wind”: Although no wind is blowing in this stage, this was due to a staff member's mistake when naming it. Wind was never intended to blow here. It is a stage where you feel the absence of wind.
October 21 Update
