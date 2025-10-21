 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20477811 Edited 21 October 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed: [Three Elements In One] damage description error.
Fixed: [Slowshell Hermit] partial intent display error.
Fixed: [Three Elements In One] effect error.
Fixed: Monster and [Thorns]-related intent display error.
Optimized: Adjust [Extra Shield] effect.
Optimized: Adjust [Protection] effect and related cards and intents.
Optimized: Adjust some intent effects of [The Primal Chaos].
Optimized: Adjust some intent effects of [Bloodclaw Executioner].

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3171451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link