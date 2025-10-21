Fixed: [Three Elements In One] damage description error.

Fixed: [Slowshell Hermit] partial intent display error.

Fixed: [Three Elements In One] effect error.

Fixed: Monster and [Thorns]-related intent display error.

Optimized: Adjust [Extra Shield] effect.

Optimized: Adjust [Protection] effect and related cards and intents.

Optimized: Adjust some intent effects of [The Primal Chaos].

Optimized: Adjust some intent effects of [Bloodclaw Executioner].