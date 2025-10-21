Fixed: [Three Elements In One] damage description error.
Fixed: [Slowshell Hermit] partial intent display error.
Fixed: [Three Elements In One] effect error.
Fixed: Monster and [Thorns]-related intent display error.
Optimized: Adjust [Extra Shield] effect.
Optimized: Adjust [Protection] effect and related cards and intents.
Optimized: Adjust some intent effects of [The Primal Chaos].
Optimized: Adjust some intent effects of [Bloodclaw Executioner].
v0.8.678 Bug Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
