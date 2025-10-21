🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed zone behavior when more than one vehicle is inside



Improved handling of the banking app when using controllers



Enhanced on-screen keyboard - pressing ‘X’ now works as Enter, and ‘Y’ as Backspace



On-screen keyboard input now properly respects price limits



Restored correct camera movement on the ‘Y’ axis in third-person vehicle camera when using a controller



In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: