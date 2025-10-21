 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20477786 Edited 21 October 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed zone behavior when more than one vehicle is inside
  • Improved handling of the banking app when using controllers
  • Enhanced on-screen keyboard - pressing ‘X’ now works as Enter, and ‘Y’ as Backspace
  • On-screen keyboard input now properly respects price limits
  • Restored correct camera movement on the ‘Y’ axis in third-person vehicle camera when using a controller






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
