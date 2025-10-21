Several new features and some major rework is coming in with this update so lets get to it!

Renewal Stones

Crystallized Hope is no longer the only Renewal Stone and there are now 9 additional renewal stones that can be chosen when you reach the cave along the path.

New Rival

Introducing another Rival that you can meet at the end of the path - The Raven.

QoL Additions

Animation for when stones are removed have been added

Added option to continue on Path of Initiation after tutorial section

Added indicator for cave on the journey map

Balance Changes