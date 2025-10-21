Several new features and some major rework is coming in with this update so lets get to it!
Renewal Stones
Crystallized Hope is no longer the only Renewal Stone and there are now 9 additional renewal stones that can be chosen when you reach the cave along the path.
New Rival
Introducing another Rival that you can meet at the end of the path - The Raven.
QoL Additions
Animation for when stones are removed have been added
Added option to continue on Path of Initiation after tutorial section
Added indicator for cave on the journey map
Balance Changes
Changed which enemies appear in different paths.
Changed Trader modifiers "Tinkerer","Eradicator","Impatient", "Lazy" (+200% -> +400%)
Made common stones more likely and starter stones less likely in Path of Curiosity
Changed unlock order for a lot of stones
Made Onyx 1 coin cheaper
Rebalanced all paths and enemies
