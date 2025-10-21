 Skip to content
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20477663 Edited 21 October 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Several new features and some major rework is coming in with this update so lets get to it!

Renewal Stones

Crystallized Hope is no longer the only Renewal Stone and there are now 9 additional renewal stones that can be chosen when you reach the cave along the path.

New Rival

Introducing another Rival that you can meet at the end of the path - The Raven.

QoL Additions

  • Animation for when stones are removed have been added

  • Added option to continue on Path of Initiation after tutorial section

  • Added indicator for cave on the journey map

Balance Changes

  • Changed which enemies appear in different paths.

  • Changed Trader modifiers "Tinkerer","Eradicator","Impatient", "Lazy" (+200% -> +400%)

  • Made common stones more likely and starter stones less likely in Path of Curiosity

  • Changed unlock order for a lot of stones

  • Made Onyx 1 coin cheaper

  • Rebalanced all paths and enemies

Changed files in this update

Depot 3368191
