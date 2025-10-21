 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20477651 Edited 21 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ground Vehicles

  • Merkava Mk.4 (all variants), Strv 122 (all variants) — a bug that caused the composite armor on the turret roof to be treated as a solid sheet of steel when calculating protection against high-explosive shells, which could result in an overestimated protection at certain angles of attack has been fixed. Previously due to this bug, these tanks could for example survive hits to the turret roof by heavy air fired missiles and large-caliber bombs.

 

Interface

  • A bug that prevented the action to spawn an aircraft with a nuclear bomb from appearing in the action panel when playing as the launcher of a Multi-Vehicle SAM system has been fixed.

  • A bug on ground vehicles where the laser warning direction indicator was displayed incorrectly if the vehicle's hull was not pointing directly at the source has been fixed.

  • A bug where the radar indicator on aircraft could sometimes freeze and stop updating its state when switching the selected radar target has been fixed. (Report).

 

Replays

  • A bug where the free camera in replays would become detached from the player after they respawned has been fixed.

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.

Changed files in this update

