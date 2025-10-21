Ground Vehicles

Merkava Mk.4 (all variants), Strv 122 (all variants) — a bug that caused the composite armor on the turret roof to be treated as a solid sheet of steel when calculating protection against high-explosive shells, which could result in an overestimated protection at certain angles of attack has been fixed. Previously due to this bug, these tanks could for example survive hits to the turret roof by heavy air fired missiles and large-caliber bombs.

Interface

A bug that prevented the action to spawn an aircraft with a nuclear bomb from appearing in the action panel when playing as the launcher of a Multi-Vehicle SAM system has been fixed.

A bug on ground vehicles where the laser warning direction indicator was displayed incorrectly if the vehicle's hull was not pointing directly at the source has been fixed.

A bug where the radar indicator on aircraft could sometimes freeze and stop updating its state when switching the selected radar target has been fixed. ( Report ).

Replays

A bug where the free camera in replays would become detached from the player after they respawned has been fixed.

