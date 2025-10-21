ver1.7.1.1
Fixed a bug that prevented characters from being properly obtained at the start of the game after the synthesis feature was added.
The game would previously stop on the following screen:
Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!
(ver1.7.1.1)Fixed Character Loading Bug After Synthesis Update
