21 October 2025 Build 20477592 Edited 21 October 2025 – 08:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ver1.7.1.1
Fixed a bug that prevented characters from being properly obtained at the start of the game after the synthesis feature was added.

The game would previously stop on the following screen:


Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
