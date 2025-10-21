 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20477569 Edited 21 October 2025 – 08:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Reforgers,

The major v1.10a update for Age of Reforging: The Freelands officially launched yesterday! This update introduces multiple highly anticipated new features and gameplay mechanics, along with deep optimizations to the gaming experience.

To express our gratitude for your continued love and support, and to ensure the sustainable development of Age of Reforging: The Freelands, we are excited to introduce the special "Supporter Pack" DLC.


Supporter Pack Contents:

✦ Complete Legendary Armor Set - Kingdom Glory Set (includes helmet, chestplate, boots)
✦ Age of Reforging: The Freelands Lore Compendium (29 pages)
✦ Age of Reforging: The Freelands Art Book (27 pages)
✦ 4K Wallpapers (8 images)
✦ Digital Soundtrack (3 tracks)



We sincerely appreciate your support! We hope the included content will help Reforgers gain a deeper understanding of The Freelands' story and world-building. Thank you for standing with us on this journey!

Changed files in this update

