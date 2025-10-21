Boo! 👻 Witch It's Halloween event resurrects once again with all-new spooky skins to hide and hunt in...

Read on! 🎃

8 New Skin Items!

Creep out your friends with the "Two-faced Gravekeeper" and "Dark Coat of the Gravekeeper" cosmetics for the Witch, or blend into the coven with the "Witchy Set" for the Hunter, complete with a shroom projectile and broom melee weapon! 🧙‍♀️🍄

How do I obtain Halloween 2025 items?

Opening Witch It during the Halloween 2025 event will grant you 40 "Gloomkins"! A Gloomkin contains a random Halloween item (including Halloween items from previous years), which can only be opened by combining them with "Haunted Candy". 🍬

To earn Haunted Candies, fill up the Item Cauldron with 250 experience points. You can see the item cauldron fill up at the end of the round, on the level up screen.

Haunted Candy has a 60% chance of being earned on any Official server once the item cauldron is filled, but must be earned on specific Halloween maps: Sleeping Rose Cemetery, Cursed Ruins, Grunewald Library or Grave Gulch. If you're lucky enough to earn one, head back to the main menu and press 'Halloween Event' to combine it with a Gloomkin!

Every Halloween 2025 item earned through Gloomkins are tradable and craftable even after the event is over. Halloween 2025 items have a 30% chance to appear via event crafting. If you use up all your Gloomkins, you can craft more by combining 5 Haunted Candy together! 🍭 Note: Haunted Candy can only be obtained in Official servers.

You can also receive the new items through:

- Random drops from filling up the item cauldron at the end of a round.

- Trading with other players (we recommend using our Discord server to find traders).

Halloween 2025 Player Icon!

Celebrate the spooky season with the limited time "Halloween 2025" player icon! 🔮

Play at least one round of Witch It in an Official server during the Halloween 2025 event to earn the icon, but don't miss out - the icon will never return once the event is over! 🕷️

Patch Notes:

+ Added: New Halloween themed items for the Hunter and the Witch



✓ Fixed: Inaccessible props on 'Dream Valley Castle' interfering with Fill a Pot

✓ Fixed: Players appearing multiple times on trading screen

✓ Fixed: Fog in Creative Mode not working after loading map or going into Play Test

✓ Fixed: Some parts of the Hunter shoulders where visible in first person view at hight Field of View or Ultrawide Monitors