Thank you for playing Wizardry Variants Daphne.



Ver. 1.18.10 has been released.



--------------------------------------------------------

Outward Path to Daybreak

--------------------------------------------------------

The entrance to a special labyrinth unlocks for a limited time.



A special pass is required to enter the Outward Path to Daybreak, which can be obtained through the Outward Path to Daybreak Permit Distribution. Within the labyrinth, choose between Path of Mastery for vast battle experience or Path of Wealth for abundant gold.



[Special Supplies]

Outward Path to Daybreak Permit Distribution is now available. During the event, you can obtain up to 14 Outward Path to Daybreak Passage Permits from Special Supplies.



[How to Claim]

Rewards can be claimed from Adventurer's Guild > Supplies > Special Supplies.

*You can claim up to 7 days' worth of unclaimed rewards at once during the event period.



[Event Period]

10/23/2025 (15:00) - 11/12/2025 (23:59) JST



*This content unlocks once you have progressed to a certain point in the Beginning Abyss, triggering an introductory story in the Royal Capital Adventurer's Guild.



*The Outward Path to Daybreak labyrinth can be accessed from the Edge of Town in the Royal Capital Luknaria..



*An Outward Path to Daybreak Passage Permit is required to re-enter the labyrinth.



*Any unused Outward Path to Daybreak Passage Permits will be removed during a future maintenance after the event ends.



--------------------------------------------------------

◆Witching Night Festival Missions◆

--------------------------------------------------------

Complete designated limited-time missions during the event period to earn points and special rewards, such as 2 Unique Remains: Witching Mage, 400 Gems of Org, and more.



[Event Period]

10/23/2025 (15:00) - 11/5/2025 (23:59) JST



[Witching Night Festival Mission Pass Introduction]

In conjunction with Witching Night Festival Missions, a Witching Night Festival Mission Pass will be available for purchase.



With a Mission Pass, you can obtain additional rewards on top of standard mission rewards, such as 3 Unique Remains: Witching Mage (with bonus) and 150 Gems of Org.



*For reward details, please see the treasure chest on the Witching Night Festival Mission screen.

*The Witching Night Festival Mission Pass can be purchased from the Jeweler under Adventurer's Passport.

*Even if you have purchased the Witching Night Festival Mission Pass, you must complete the missions during the event period and claim the rewards from the mission screen to receive them.



--------------------------------------------------------

Tremors of the Abyss - Monster Eradication Missions

--------------------------------------------------------

Complete designated limited-time missions during the event period to earn points and special rewards, such as a Mana Elixir, a Nourishing Draught, 300 Gems of Org, and more.



[Event Period]

10/23/2025 (15:00) - 11/12/2025 (23:59) JST



[Tremors of the Abyss - Monster Eradication Mission Pass Introduction]

In conjunction with Tremors of the Abyss - Monster Eradication Missions, a Tremors of the Abyss - Monster Eradication Mission Pass will be available for purchase.



With a Mission Pass, you can obtain additional rewards on top of standard mission rewards, such as up to 2 Mana Elixirs, up to 2 Nourishing Draughts, and 600 Gems of Org.



*For reward details, please see the treasure chest on the Tremors of the Abyss - Monster Eradication Mission screen.

*The Tremors of the Abyss - Monster Eradication Mission Pass can be purchased from the Jeweler under Adventurer's Passport.

*Even if you have purchased the Tremors of the Abyss - Monster Eradication Mission Pass, you must complete the missions during the event period and claim the rewards from the mission screen to receive them.



--------------------------------------------------------

◆Limited Time Requests◆

--------------------------------------------------------

A limited-time Special Request will be available at the Adventurer's Guild.



[Request]

[Urgent/Daily] Fairy Herb Harvesting



[Event Period]

10/23/2025 (15:00) - 11/5/2025 (23:59) JST



Complete the request to earn Fairy Powders and gold. Fairy Powders can be given to the Herbalist at the Royal Capital Adventurer's Guild tavern to be mixed into various potions during the event period.



Bringing along allies proficient in medicine may just increase the yield of Fairy Herbs...



*The above request can be accepted at the Adventurer's Guild in the capital after progressing to a certain point in the Trade Waterway.



--------------------------------------------------------

◆Bugs Fixed◆

--------------------------------------------------------

- An error may occur when a rock cannot be reversed during the Great Warped One battle in the Beginning Abyss.



- Various other issues have been addressed.



Event periods and contents are subject to change without any prior notice.



We hope you will continue to enjoy and support Wizardry Variants Daphne.