21 October 2025 Build 20477024 Edited 21 October 2025 – 07:59:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dynamic Update Announcement (Requires exiting the game to update the client):

1. Added Zoe SP Hero Skin

2. Added Utica SP Hero Skin

3. Added Costumes: Flower Picnic, Gilded Dream, Beautiful Fairy Tale, and Green Whisper

4. Added Costume Recipe - Flower Picnic (obtained from the Recipe Pack)

5. Optimized the buff countdown display and position, and displayed the remaining crafting time in the lower left corner of the Blacksmith Shop.

6. Added a notification after receiving a team request from another player after clicking "Request Team Formation"

7. Optimized the team portrait display during Specialty Transport

8. Optimized some interface lag issues

