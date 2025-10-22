Update 0.3!

I've been excited to release this update as it's progressed, we have some exciting changes and additions!

New Environments

As showcased in the previous update, the environments have been completely reworked visually.

Gone are the featureless blocks, we now have environments that feel more alive with little fish swimming around and a multitude of coral life!

Sky fishing is here!

I've finally added the sky fishing environment; unlocked after building the sky tower this environment features vine covered ruins to fly around and explore.

New trinkets!

As with every update, we have new trinkets to show off, this update features trinkets which add abilities to the sea opals as you collect them!

Key bindings

I've added a settings option to rebind the action keys! This will help with anyone utilising accessibility controllers and third party controllers.

Accessibility

I've implemented a range of accessibility options!

Fish can now move in three modes:

Moving - normal movement

Slow - half movement speed

Still - no movement at all

Auto tap removes the need to tap in tapping fish action events.

No lure gravity removes any gravity/falling from the lure, giving more control back.

Colour blind mode adds icons to the fish, allowing for those with visual impairments to see more clearly what colour (or icon) a fish is as well as what perks it may have.

New Characters!

I've had some more art commissioned from the fantastic @sansh_pixel on Fiverr.

Including a fantastic rendition of my dog, Elsa!

That's everything in this update, thanks everyone!

All my best,

Ben

Savvy Games