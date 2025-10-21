-Addition of a small staircase near the water in the water dungeon because Saphir, who is the smallest, could not go up and the dungeon was impossible for her
-Adjustment of a recent bug problem that prevented Adémy and potentially all allies/QR codes from having a swimming animation when she was in the water
-Optimization of invisible elements in the water and mobile platforms that move up and down
-Optimization of some particles
-Camera optimization
-Optimization of the sound latency
-In minimum quality, the DLSS is forced to 50% of the screen
-Optimization of many textures in the city
-Opening a few more doors in some buildings in the city, notably that of the museum even if the other openings are useless
-Adjustment of a recent material problem on a panel for the QR code skins
-New option to change the camera speed in the pause menu
-Adjustment of an issue where some graphics and options settings could be reset when returning to the game title screen for the 2nd time
-There is a recent texture problem on the VSycnh, I will fix it as soon as possible, the message that has been replaced is speed camera (in any case in English)
Changed files in this update