-Addition of a small staircase near the water in the water dungeon because Saphir, who is the smallest, could not go up and the dungeon was impossible for her

-Adjustment of a recent bug problem that prevented Adémy and potentially all allies/QR codes from having a swimming animation when she was in the water

-Optimization of invisible elements in the water and mobile platforms that move up and down

-Optimization of some particles

-Camera optimization

-Optimization of the sound latency

-In minimum quality, the DLSS is forced to 50% of the screen

-Optimization of many textures in the city

-Opening a few more doors in some buildings in the city, notably that of the museum even if the other openings are useless

-Adjustment of a recent material problem on a panel for the QR code skins

-New option to change the camera speed in the pause menu

-Adjustment of an issue where some graphics and options settings could be reset when returning to the game title screen for the 2nd time

-There is a recent texture problem on the VSycnh, I will fix it as soon as possible, the message that has been replaced is speed camera (in any case in English)