Hello! Another update out now that makes balance changes and fixes a few bugs!

Elements Divided Update 32

Version 634

Changelog:

- Added setting to enable/disable all cursor indicators

- Added Room code is now hidden if using a Streamer camera unless a button is pressed to reveal it

- Added damage if a Player stays below stage for a bit

- Added Custom Game Setting for disabling damage off map to Private matches

- Disable cursor indicators for moves that shouldn't have them

- Fixed a bug where some Player Reported names weren’t formatted correctly

- Balance Adjustments (See Below)

- General

- You lose Flight Stamina on Knockback

- Make Perfect Blocking not Block all damage from very high-damage moves like Ultimates

- Briefly disable most Flight abilities after getting hit by a strong attack in Knockout Mode

- Earth

- Make Earth Death Trap a bit sturdier

- Buff Earth Meteor fall speed

- Buff Earth Death Trap summon speed

- Water

- Nerf Water Bubble damage from 30 -> 20

- Make Water Atom Bomb not break on hitting a player

- Nerf Squid-Man bonus range from +70% -> +50%

- Buff Healing Blows damage penalty from -25% -> -15%

- Revert the input delay on Bubble when you throw it or turn it into a ring

- Add a delay to Bubble before it can deal damage

- Fix a bug where the Bubble wouldn't appear immediately when used

- Fix a bug where freezing a Wave into an Ice Wall would let you deal double damage

- Air

- Make Air Drill and Air Bomb able to hit more moves (esp. Wave)

- Reduce Air Laser Flight power

- Slightly buff speed of Air Stream

- Buff Air Bomb's might (letting it break more things), but not its damage

- Fire

- Reduce Fire Laser Flight power

- Reduce the Fire Leap's acceleration (but not its top speed)