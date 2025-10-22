 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20476720
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Another update out now that makes balance changes and fixes a few bugs!

Elements Divided Update 32

Version 634

 

Changelog:

- Added setting to enable/disable all cursor indicators

- Added Room code is now hidden if using a Streamer camera unless a button is pressed to reveal it

- Added damage if a Player stays below stage for a bit

- Added Custom Game Setting for disabling damage off map to Private matches

- Disable cursor indicators for moves that shouldn't have them

- Fixed a bug where some Player Reported names weren’t formatted correctly

- Balance Adjustments (See Below)

- General

                 - You lose Flight Stamina on Knockback

                 - Make Perfect Blocking not Block all damage from very high-damage moves like Ultimates

                 - Briefly disable most Flight abilities after getting hit by a strong attack in Knockout Mode

- Earth

                 - Make Earth Death Trap a bit sturdier

                 - Buff Earth Meteor fall speed

                 - Buff Earth Death Trap summon speed

- Water

                 - Nerf Water Bubble damage from 30 -> 20

                 - Make Water Atom Bomb not break on hitting a player

                 - Nerf Squid-Man bonus range from +70% -> +50%

                 - Buff Healing Blows damage penalty from -25% -> -15%

                 - Revert the input delay on Bubble when you throw it or turn it into a ring

                 - Add a delay to Bubble before it can deal damage

                 - Fix a bug where the Bubble wouldn't appear immediately when used

                 - Fix a bug where freezing a Wave into an Ice Wall would let you deal double damage

- Air

                 - Make Air Drill and Air Bomb able to hit more moves (esp. Wave)

                 - Reduce Air Laser Flight power

                 - Slightly buff speed of Air Stream

                 - Buff Air Bomb's might (letting it break more things), but not its damage

- Fire

                 - Reduce Fire Laser Flight power

                 - Reduce the Fire Leap's acceleration (but not its top speed)

