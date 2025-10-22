Hello! Another update out now that makes balance changes and fixes a few bugs!
Elements Divided Update 32
Version 634
Changelog:
- Added setting to enable/disable all cursor indicators
- Added Room code is now hidden if using a Streamer camera unless a button is pressed to reveal it
- Added damage if a Player stays below stage for a bit
- Added Custom Game Setting for disabling damage off map to Private matches
- Disable cursor indicators for moves that shouldn't have them
- Fixed a bug where some Player Reported names weren’t formatted correctly
- Balance Adjustments (See Below)
- General
- You lose Flight Stamina on Knockback
- Make Perfect Blocking not Block all damage from very high-damage moves like Ultimates
- Briefly disable most Flight abilities after getting hit by a strong attack in Knockout Mode
- Earth
- Make Earth Death Trap a bit sturdier
- Buff Earth Meteor fall speed
- Buff Earth Death Trap summon speed
- Water
- Nerf Water Bubble damage from 30 -> 20
- Make Water Atom Bomb not break on hitting a player
- Nerf Squid-Man bonus range from +70% -> +50%
- Buff Healing Blows damage penalty from -25% -> -15%
- Revert the input delay on Bubble when you throw it or turn it into a ring
- Add a delay to Bubble before it can deal damage
- Fix a bug where the Bubble wouldn't appear immediately when used
- Fix a bug where freezing a Wave into an Ice Wall would let you deal double damage
- Air
- Make Air Drill and Air Bomb able to hit more moves (esp. Wave)
- Reduce Air Laser Flight power
- Slightly buff speed of Air Stream
- Buff Air Bomb's might (letting it break more things), but not its damage
- Fire
- Reduce Fire Laser Flight power
- Reduce the Fire Leap's acceleration (but not its top speed)
