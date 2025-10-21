 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20476717 Edited 21 October 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this version:

• Added a new map to the air defense mode - Odesa

• Added the ability to change the resolution and switch to full screen mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3757411
