Today’s update focuses on reducing lag and improving the overall gameplay experience !
Changes :
The settings menu and its sub-menus are no longer preloaded; they now load when opened and unload once closed.
The R&D menu is no longer preloaded; it now loads when opened and unloads once closed.
(Other menus are not affected, at least for now.)
The crafting info menu is now aligned to the right.
The Tab menu no longer has priority over active objectives, so it will now be the one that moves.
Locked banner buttons are no longer preloaded until the corresponding upgrade is unlocked.
Optimization :
The number of cameras has been reduced thanks to the merging of settings sub-menus.
Added :
It is now possible to press Escape to close the sub-menus in the settings menu.
Bug Fix :
Employees are now immediately removed from the Tab as soon as you click “Fire”, allowing you to recruit as quickly as you dismiss someone.
Most of you should see a noticeable FPS boost, especially on lower-end setups. You might experience minor micro-lags when loading menus, but high-end configurations shouldn’t notice any difference.
