 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20476704 Edited 21 October 2025 – 07:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s update focuses on reducing lag and improving the overall gameplay experience !

Changes :

  • The settings menu and its sub-menus are no longer preloaded; they now load when opened and unload once closed.

  • The R&D menu is no longer preloaded; it now loads when opened and unloads once closed.
    (Other menus are not affected, at least for now.)

  • The crafting info menu is now aligned to the right.

  • The Tab menu no longer has priority over active objectives, so it will now be the one that moves.

  • Locked banner buttons are no longer preloaded until the corresponding upgrade is unlocked.

Optimization :

  • The number of cameras has been reduced thanks to the merging of settings sub-menus.

Added :

  • It is now possible to press Escape to close the sub-menus in the settings menu.

Bug Fix :

  • Employees are now immediately removed from the Tab as soon as you click “Fire”, allowing you to recruit as quickly as you dismiss someone.

Most of you should see a noticeable FPS boost, especially on lower-end setups. You might experience minor micro-lags when loading menus, but high-end configurations shouldn’t notice any difference.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3913141
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3913143
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link