Today’s update focuses on reducing lag and improving the overall gameplay experience !

Changes :

The settings menu and its sub-menus are no longer preloaded; they now load when opened and unload once closed.

The R&D menu is no longer preloaded; it now loads when opened and unloads once closed.

(Other menus are not affected, at least for now.)

The crafting info menu is now aligned to the right.

The Tab menu no longer has priority over active objectives, so it will now be the one that moves.