21 October 2025 Build 20476459 Edited 21 October 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Chapter 13 - sound does not play when using hellstones
  • Accessibility
    • Enemy attack sound does not play
    • Enemy attack sound does not play in the sound signals overview

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1228501
