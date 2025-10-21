Hello, everyone! I'm KurokumaSoft, a game developer.

I'm thrilled to announce the release of my new boomer shooter, Boomer Grandma!

To celebrate, I'm offering a 20% launch discount for the next two weeks. I hope you take this opportunity to play and enjoy the game!

I've also prepared a bundle that includes my previous titles.

Purchasing the bundle will save you even more! Please take advantage of this offer.

Finally, if you encounter any bugs while playing the game, please report them on the Steam discussion page. Your feedback is greatly appreciated.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3852770/discussions/

Thank you for reading. Have fun!