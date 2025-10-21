 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20476403 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:06:59 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! I'm KurokumaSoft, a game developer.

I'm thrilled to announce the release of my new boomer shooter, Boomer Grandma!

To celebrate, I'm offering a 20% launch discount for the next two weeks. I hope you take this opportunity to play and enjoy the game!

I've also prepared a bundle that includes my previous titles.

Purchasing the bundle will save you even more! Please take advantage of this offer.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35651/_FPS/

Finally, if you encounter any bugs while playing the game, please report them on the Steam discussion page. Your feedback is greatly appreciated.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3852770/discussions/

Thank you for reading. Have fun!

