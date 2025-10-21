 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20476329 Edited 21 October 2025 – 06:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚡ Skill Cancel System Update

A new ‘Skill Cancel’ system has been added to support more dynamic combo play during battles.


⚡What is Skill Cancel?
During a basic attack or while using a skill, you can chain into another skill to instantly cancel your current action and activate a new one.
When successfully canceled, your character flashes with a blue effect.
This action is judged as a ‘Super Cancel,’ and consecutive activations will accumulate combo counts.

⚡Benefits of Skill Cancel
Each combo reduces all skill cooldowns by 0.25 seconds, up to 1.25 seconds at 5 combos.
Each combo grants +0.1x bonus gold, up to +0.5x at 5 combos.

⚡Combo Maintenance Tips
If you successfully cancel continuously, the ‘Super Cancel Gauge’ remains active, and performing another cancel before the gauge expires increases your combo count.

Canceling through dodging will keep the Super Cancel bonus active but will not increase the combo count.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2072981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link