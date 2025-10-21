⚡ Skill Cancel System Update

⚡ Skill Cancel System UpdateA new ‘Skill Cancel’ system has been added to support more dynamic combo play during battles.
⚡What is Skill Cancel?
During a basic attack or while using a skill, you can chain into another skill to instantly cancel your current action and activate a new one.
When successfully canceled, your character flashes with a blue effect.
This action is judged as a ‘Super Cancel,’ and consecutive activations will accumulate combo counts.
⚡Benefits of Skill Cancel
Each combo reduces all skill cooldowns by 0.25 seconds, up to 1.25 seconds at 5 combos.
Each combo grants +0.1x bonus gold, up to +0.5x at 5 combos.
⚡Combo Maintenance Tips
If you successfully cancel continuously, the ‘Super Cancel Gauge’ remains active, and performing another cancel before the gauge expires increases your combo count.
Canceling through dodging will keep the Super Cancel bonus active but will not increase the combo count.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update