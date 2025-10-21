 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20476276 Edited 21 October 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to Beta 1.0 Release

- This will be my last update for a while, it should fix any small or large issues with the game, make it feel solid to play in both single and multiplayer and provide a solid overall experience for the length of the game, which is around 30 minutes to maybe 1 hour.  If there's anything more you'd like to see content wise don't be afraid to join the discord or leave a comment about what you'd like in the game.  I plan on starting or continuing different projects but with enough requests or interest I may continue to add content to this project.

Demo Changes

- Updated to Beta 1.0 

Content

- New desert map named Khaldun
- Map generator now has a random gen, preset gen and custom gen button
- Improved orders system with indicators

Fixes

- Fixed Doug Ocean giving his bonus to other heroes in singleplayer after leaving a game and swapping to a different hero
- Fixed Music playing at full volume every time you open the game, it will now properly load your audio slider setting beforehand

Other Changes

- Saved worlds can now be hosted in multiplayer
- Changed in game background
- UI changes on the main menu 
- Order menus adjusted
- Updated guide

