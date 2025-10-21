 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20476261 Edited 21 October 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, it's almost a month since v1.0 was released! Got some useful feedbacks from players and here are the small things that I can currently changed in this game. Since it isn't level design related, it won't break your save game (but probably, you won't see the changes if you load the savegame from the previous version. This may take effect after you change level or restart the game from the first level). You can check the changelog details below.

Mala Petaka v1.1 changelog:

  • Extreme difficulty added (ammo pickups will grant the player twice more than normal and enemies have twice more health. This makes Powerups more useful in certain situations.)

  • Normal difficulty rebalanced (enemy aggressiveness nerfed, because it was almost similar to Hard difficulty)

  • Punch finisher health & armor bonus amount increased. I changed this because the punch finisher was mostly punishing, not rewarding.

  • For anyone that didn't notice, I added weapon binding options to 'controls options' not long after v1.0 released (thanks to CnEY and Xavo for reporting this issue!)

