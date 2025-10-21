Hi, it's almost a month since v1.0 was released! Got some useful feedbacks from players and here are the small things that I can currently changed in this game. Since it isn't level design related, it won't break your save game (but probably, you won't see the changes if you load the savegame from the previous version. This may take effect after you change level or restart the game from the first level). You can check the changelog details below.

Mala Petaka v1.1 changelog: