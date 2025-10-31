 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20476231 Edited 31 October 2025 – 07:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Enter the dark, seductive halls of Count Fuckula's ancient castle where immortal vampire lords prowl in the shadows, their centuries of existence dedicated to one burning desire—draining every drop of cum from willing mortals like you. These bloodthirsty studs don't just feast on blood; they crave the hot, thick essence that shoots from throbbing cocks. With their muscular bodies, hypnotic eyes, and insatiable hunger for man-meat, these undead lovers will seduce you into eternal nights of raw, animalistic fucking. Will you survive their unholy appetites? 🩸🦇💦

Bussy Master: Count Fuckula's Cum Castle

  • Four engaging puzzle types: Swapping, Rotating, Swapping & Rotating combo and Sliding
  • 42 uncensored & explicit images to unlock
  • Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.
  • Customizable Gallery with one-handed controls, the ability to favorite images and more
  • 10 original music tracks from the Bussy Master: Count Fuckula's Cum Castle Original Soundtrack (3 explicit vocal tracks and 6 instrumentals), all crafted exclusively for this game.
  • OST total duration: 47 minutes and 14 seconds
  • 48 Steam Achievements to unlock
  • Support for Steam Input & Steam Cloud
  • Full Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide screen support
  • Customizable accessibility options including dyslexia-friendly, ADHD, and clear readability fonts and even more options
  • Discreet Quick Quit and window name customization for privacy

Bussy Master: Count Fuckula's Cum Castle Original Soundtrack

  • 22 tracks in total: OST includes 3 explicit vocal tracks and 7 instrumentals. OVST Hyperdream Edition (remix of OST vocal tracks) includes 12 explicit vocal tracks
  • Total duration: 1 hour, 54 minutes, 43 seconds
  • Soundtracks provided in WAV (24-bit, 48.0 kHz) and MP3 (48.0 kHz, 320 kbps CBR) formats
  • Lyrics for explicit vocal tracks provided as separate .txt files
  • Album cover images provided in .png format
  • All songs composed, mixed and mastered by Kink Master Studios exclusively for Bussy Master: Count Fuckula's Cum Castle


Cheers,
Kink Master Studios
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link