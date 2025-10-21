- Recoil applied; camera shake adjusted per firearm.
- A hit marker now appears when an enemy is hit.
- Dodge, sprint, and other animations improved.
- Unlock order of contents in The First Blood Contract changed. -
- Required level to accept subsequent contracts after completing The First Blood Contract lowered.
- Halloween furniture and customization items added. -
- Pizza baking convenience improved.
- Frequency of abnormal game terminations reduced.
- Minor bug fixes.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1191
