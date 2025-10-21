 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20476080 Edited 21 October 2025 – 06:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Recoil applied; camera shake adjusted per firearm.
- A hit marker now appears when an enemy is hit.
- Dodge, sprint, and other animations improved.
- Unlock order of contents in The First Blood Contract changed. -
- Required level to accept subsequent contracts after completing The First Blood Contract lowered.
- Halloween furniture and customization items added. -
- Pizza baking convenience improved.
- Frequency of abnormal game terminations reduced.
- Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
  • Loading history…
