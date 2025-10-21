- Recoil applied; camera shake adjusted per firearm.

- A hit marker now appears when an enemy is hit.

- Dodge, sprint, and other animations improved.

- Unlock order of contents in The First Blood Contract changed. -

- Required level to accept subsequent contracts after completing The First Blood Contract lowered.

- Halloween furniture and customization items added. -

- Pizza baking convenience improved.

- Frequency of abnormal game terminations reduced.

- Minor bug fixes.