Welcome to Beta 1.0 Release
- This will be my last update for a while, it should fix any small or large issues with the game, make it feel solid to play in both single and multiplayer and provide a solid overall experience for the length of the game, which is around 30 minutes to maybe 1 hour. If there's anything more you'd like to see content wise don't be afraid to join the discord or leave a comment about what you'd like in the game. I plan on starting or continuing different projects but with enough requests or interest I may continue to add content to this project.
Demo Changes
- Updated to Beta 1.0
Content
- New desert map named Khaldun
- Map generator now has a random gen, preset gen and custom gen button
- Improved orders system with indicators
Fixes
- Fixed Doug Ocean giving his bonus to other heroes in singleplayer after leaving a game and swapping to a different hero
- Fixed Music playing at full volume every time you open the game, it will now properly load your audio slider setting beforehand
Other Changes
- Saved worlds can now be hosted in multiplayer
- Changed in game background
- UI changes on the main menu
- Order menus adjusted
- Updated guide