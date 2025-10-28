Pussy Master: Cunt Coven
- Four engaging puzzle types: Swapping, Rotating, Swapping & Rotating combo and Sliding
- 42 uncensored & explicit images to unlock
- Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.
- Customizable Gallery with one-handed controls, the ability to favorite images and more
- 9 original music tracks from the Pussy Master: Cunt Coven Original Soundtrack (3 explicit vocal tracks and 6 instrumentals), all crafted exclusively for this game.
- OST total duration: 39 minutes and 15 seconds
- 48 Steam Achievements to unlock
- Support for Steam Input & Steam Cloud
- Full Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide screen support
- Customizable accessibility options including dyslexia-friendly, ADHD, and clear readability fonts and even more options
- Discreet Quick Quit and window name customization for privacy
Pussy Master: Cunt Coven Original Soundtrack
- 21 tracks in total: OST includes 3 explicit vocal tracks and 6 instrumentals. OVST Hyperdream Edition (remix of OST vocal tracks) includes 12 explicit vocal tracks
- Total duration: 1 hour, 29 minutes, 48 seconds
- Soundtracks provided in WAV (24-bit, 48.0 kHz) and MP3 (48.0 kHz, 320 kbps CBR) formats
- Lyrics for explicit vocal tracks provided as separate .txt files
- Album cover images provided in .png format
- All songs composed, mixed and mastered by Kink Master Studios exclusively for Hentai Senpai: Cunt Coven
Cheers,
Kink Master Studios