28 October 2025 Build 20476019 Edited 28 October 2025 – 07:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Step into the shadowy circle of the Cunt Coven, where ancient magic entwines with raw, sapphic desires. These witches aren't just casting spells; they're weaving webs of carnal pleasure, their hungry cunts throbbing with forbidden power. From their spellbinding eyes to their luscious lips and insatiable hunger for pussy, these sorceresses will bind you to their will. Are you ready to surrender to their potent magic and drown in pure pussy ecstasy? 💜🔥💦

Pussy Master: Cunt Coven

  • Four engaging puzzle types: Swapping, Rotating, Swapping & Rotating combo and Sliding
  • 42 uncensored & explicit images to unlock
  • Uncensored & explicit character profiles per image.
  • Customizable Gallery with one-handed controls, the ability to favorite images and more
  • 9 original music tracks from the Pussy Master: Cunt Coven Original Soundtrack (3 explicit vocal tracks and 6 instrumentals), all crafted exclusively for this game.
  • OST total duration: 39 minutes and 15 seconds
  • 48 Steam Achievements to unlock
  • Support for Steam Input & Steam Cloud
  • Full Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide screen support
  • Customizable accessibility options including dyslexia-friendly, ADHD, and clear readability fonts and even more options
  • Discreet Quick Quit and window name customization for privacy

Pussy Master: Cunt Coven Original Soundtrack

  • 21 tracks in total: OST includes 3 explicit vocal tracks and 6 instrumentals. OVST Hyperdream Edition (remix of OST vocal tracks) includes 12 explicit vocal tracks
  • Total duration: 1 hour, 29 minutes, 48 seconds
  • Soundtracks provided in WAV (24-bit, 48.0 kHz) and MP3 (48.0 kHz, 320 kbps CBR) formats
  • Lyrics for explicit vocal tracks provided as separate .txt files
  • Album cover images provided in .png format
  • All songs composed, mixed and mastered by Kink Master Studios exclusively for Hentai Senpai: Cunt Coven


Cheers,
Kink Master Studios
