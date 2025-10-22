 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 October 2025 Build 20475950 Edited 22 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new layer of progression arrives in Alien Grounds.


Player Ranks

Player ranks are now aligned with the story - your mission performance defines your standing within the simulation.

Every mission now contributes to your overall combat rank.
Climb through the new rank tiers by earning high scores and completing harder missions.


Score Balance Overhaul

Weapon scoring fully rebalanced for fairer ranking and new strategies:

  • Pistol – Highest

  • Rifle – Standard

  • Laser – Standard

  • Gravigun – Standard

  • Annihilator – Low

  • Chem Gun – Low

  • Freeze Gun – Minimal

The exact score depends on the difficulty tier and contributes directly to your overall rank. This change rewards precision and risk-taking - pistol players will notice the difference most.


New Difficulty Tiers

Each tier defines how fast enemies react, how many appear, and how much score you can earn.

  • Trigger Therapy – Relaxed FPS time-waster with forgiving enemies and generous ammo. Perfect for everyday meditation.

  • Training Club – Balanced challenge where tactics and precision start to matter. Moderate scoring.

  • Battle Ground – Maximum intensity with aggressive enemies, scarce ammo, and the highest score multipliers. Designed for mastery and rank progression.

Main Menu Upgrade

The main menu has been redesigned to support ranks and the new difficulty tiers, and it now features a new soundtrack.

This update improves long-term replayability and introduces a cleaner scoring system across all tiers.

More progression updates are coming soon - thank you for supporting the game.

Hit Play, check your new rank, and see how far you can go.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3351551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link