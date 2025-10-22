A new layer of progression arrives in Alien Grounds.



Player Ranks

Player ranks are now aligned with the story - your mission performance defines your standing within the simulation.

Every mission now contributes to your overall combat rank.

Climb through the new rank tiers by earning high scores and completing harder missions.



Score Balance Overhaul

Weapon scoring fully rebalanced for fairer ranking and new strategies:

Pistol – Highest

Rifle – Standard

Laser – Standard

Gravigun – Standard

Annihilator – Low

Chem Gun – Low

Freeze Gun – Minimal

The exact score depends on the difficulty tier and contributes directly to your overall rank. This change rewards precision and risk-taking - pistol players will notice the difference most.



New Difficulty Tiers

Each tier defines how fast enemies react, how many appear, and how much score you can earn.

Trigger Therapy – Relaxed FPS time-waster with forgiving enemies and generous ammo. Perfect for everyday meditation.

Training Club – Balanced challenge where tactics and precision start to matter. Moderate scoring.

Battle Ground – Maximum intensity with aggressive enemies, scarce ammo, and the highest score multipliers. Designed for mastery and rank progression.

Main Menu Upgrade

The main menu has been redesigned to support ranks and the new difficulty tiers, and it now features a new soundtrack.



This update improves long-term replayability and introduces a cleaner scoring system across all tiers.

More progression updates are coming soon - thank you for supporting the game.

Hit Play, check your new rank, and see how far you can go.