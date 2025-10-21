 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20475907 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Updated descriptions of discipline wave selects

  • Updated tooltip description for all components to be more consistent.

  • Updated tooltip descriptions for all mutations

  • You can now hover over other items while selecting mutations

  • Mutation screen can be moved

  • Added a feature to show which projectile a modifier affects in the main weapon

  • Tooltip Descriptions can now be extended to show all information about a component

  • Added Achievements

  • Added Screen in the bottom right of the game that shows stats from last wave.

Balance

  • The damage add mutation for the electric bogaloo damage has been changed from 5 -> 2

  • Enemy health scaling has been adjusted.

  • Multiply on bounce chances were lowered across the board

  • Teleport enemy now has diminishing returns and if an enemy is hit many times with teleport enemy the teleport distance will become smaller. With some time without getting hit the enemies will be affected normally by teleport enemy again.

Bug Fixes


  • Unclaimed reward components are now properly destroyed.

  • Fixed a bug where mutations no longer worked after wave 50

  • Fixed a bug where the discipline badge tooltips were showing only level 1 discipline descriptions


Changed files in this update

Depot 3610531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link