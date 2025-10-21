Additions
Updated descriptions of discipline wave selects
Updated tooltip description for all components to be more consistent.
Updated tooltip descriptions for all mutations
You can now hover over other items while selecting mutations
Mutation screen can be moved
Added a feature to show which projectile a modifier affects in the main weapon
Tooltip Descriptions can now be extended to show all information about a component
Added Achievements
Added Screen in the bottom right of the game that shows stats from last wave.
Balance
The damage add mutation for the electric bogaloo damage has been changed from 5 -> 2
Enemy health scaling has been adjusted.
Multiply on bounce chances were lowered across the board
Teleport enemy now has diminishing returns and if an enemy is hit many times with teleport enemy the teleport distance will become smaller. With some time without getting hit the enemies will be affected normally by teleport enemy again.
Bug Fixes
Unclaimed reward components are now properly destroyed.
Fixed a bug where mutations no longer worked after wave 50
Fixed a bug where the discipline badge tooltips were showing only level 1 discipline descriptions
