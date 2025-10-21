Updated explosions to allow the pressure waves to interact with cover in the same way as shrapnel.

Overhauled terrain destructibility, particularly with regard to explosions. Buildings are now much more properly reactive to bombs and an issue with certain floors being effectively indestructible has been fixed.

A longstanding bug with concealment and line of sight has been fixed, correcting cases where sometimes enemies should have been visible but were being concealed.

Removed the NPC "hold the line" rule. There are a lot of problems with NPC controls, and one of them is that these unclear and very marginal rules clutter a list that's too big any way you look at it.

Stopped NPCs from trying to do first aid when in danger, and gave them a toggleable rule to not use first aid on others. Now if NPCs have medical supplies, they will always try to heal themselves if they're safe, and if the rule is enabled they'll try and heal their allies too.

If you shoot or throw something at a monster but miss, provided the projectile lands within a short distance of the monster, it will react as if it had been attacked. This has not yet been done for NPCs.

Turkeys were severely underweight, and were yielding very little meat. They're now 4kg. These are wild turkeys, so they're smaller than the domestic kind.

Digging a shallow pit in rocky soil now gets you a ton of rocks instead of like 4.

Flintlocks were missed when I upped range on firearms. All flintlocks have had their range increased by 4. They have also gained a bit of dispersion as they were suspicioisly accurate.

Flintlocks were inadvertantly nerfed when I refactored reload times. I have adjusted their base reloads so they cap out at about 4 reloads per second if you have good dex and 10 skill. Most shooters will have 30-60 second reloads.

Zombie hulks, juggernauts, and kevlar hulks have had their vision range reduced to be just slightly better than a normal zombie's. Being 12 feet tall does not give you the sight radius of a Bethesda NPC who wants to talk to the playher.

Traits that affected fatigue, such as Sleepy, Very Sleepy, etc. were affecting weariness recovery. I get the idea, but this was done incorrectly and was returning really weird values in many cases because of how FATIGUE_MOD is set up. Weariness recovery is already affected by metabolism and its own distinct enchantment value, so there's no reason it needs to get fatigue involved. This is a bit of a buff for Sleepy characters, as sleeping more makes you more rested. I see no problem with that.

There was a bug where you pretty much always succeeded when grabbing monsters. That's been fixed.

Grabbing aquatic monsters (fish) out of the water was way too easy. Now, you have a huge accuracy penalty when doing it unless you have the broad paws mutation, the feeding tentacles mutation, or you're a post-threshold piscine and you're in the water too.

Removed a leftover reference to the skull zombie in Sky Island.

Hopefully removed Gradual Mutation from being selected by Genetic Chaos or other sources of random mutation, correctly locking it to chargen only.

Carry weight wasn't updating when loading smoking racks or doing stuff with AIM. Now it does.

Snails (the forageable item) were evolving into mutant snails. That's fine, but they were just randomly rolling on the list of evos for already-mutated snails, so they were sometimes turning into huge ones. Now they have a 5% chance to evolve into the most basic form of mutant snail, otherwise they just die and rot.

Worms had 0 kcal. Now they have 1 kcal.

Fixed a segfault when selecting a new vehicle part shape in the vehicle menu.

Fixed a segfault when turning off the electric carver.

Renamed the weaker version of Intestinal Fortitude to Obligate Digestion.

@Abe submitted a typo fix for rapid metabolism and a recipe fix for the nail punch.

Toned down the number of pens spawning in offices.

Pencil cases are now made of nylon instead of cotton.

Removed all demihuman items, flags, prefixes, requirements, and everything else from the game. These were largely unused.

Removed mi-go bone.

Rewrote dissection snippets for all mi-go and most bugs. Re-described the mi-go flesh item.

Renamed a couple of cannibal food items. Manburger helper is the best one.

Added human flesh to the mutated arm, fetus, and leg.

Removed the bug lung item. They now have book lungs, which aren't really relevant enough to differentiate them from the general bug guts item.

Fixed bloodfeeder for real this time, allowing chiropterans to really drink human blood.

Fixed a bad value in mutant frog eggs that was throwing an error.

Fixed the meat cocoons that had snuck back into the game. The only creatures which should become meat cocoons as of now are jabberwocks and a couple of very rare related critters.

Removed methylated spirits, replacing it with denatured alcohol in all cases.

Adult mutant dogs (not the portal dogs, the regular kind) are no longer tameable. Their puppies can still be tamed.

Adult regular dogs (attack, guard, normal, and big) now have a small chance to mutate. They will remain tame if you'd already tamed them.

Quartering (during butchery) was not taking very long, which isn't how it works IRL. It now takes a lot longer.

Feeding tentacles didn't have its integrated weapon. Now it does.

Added hot dogs to a bunch of recipes.

Fishing spears had an incorrect stack count and were behaving oddly. They're now proper singletons like arrows.

@Abe updated prototype cyborgs (the monster) to have proper blood and to be part of the HUMAN and CYBORG species, as well as to zombify into broken cyborgs. This means they will trigger guilt upon dissection, but (for now) broken cyborgs will not.

Fixed an issue where NPCs reading from an ereader that ran out of batteries would enter an infinite loop.

Reduced sound propagation across Z levels, making it less likely that you'll get spammed by lab bullshit happening hundreds of feet below the earth.

Fixed error messages from several gas grenades, cleaned up and standardized a bunch of grenade-related text, and fixed a couple of sneaky bugs.

Fixed some behavior where NPCs were not able to autosort the results of their work, and were also unable to figure out fishing.