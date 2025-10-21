In dungeons, newly acquired cards will now be automatically equipped if there are empty slots in the equipment bar during the early stages. Improved the opponent matching mechanism in Chaos Draft, reducing the likelihood of repeatedly facing the same opponent in consecutive matches. The victory points awarded in Chaos Draft have been increased from a minimum of +1 to a minimum of +3.

The current Chaos Draft season will end on ​November 1st, at which time all rankings will be reset and a new season will begin. Brand new ​Starlight​ tier rewards will also be unveiled — stay tuned!

Enjoy the game!