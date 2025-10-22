Patch 2.7.0
■Featured Content
Started Battle Pass "Season 6 ACT: 2"
Reissued and added the "Halloween Bundles" for SUNSHINE and MAGUS to the shop
Weekly Challenge is now active
Some Weekly Challenge rewards have been changed to "Brazen Gold"
Added 5-Star “Gold” skins for all characters to the Gold Shop
Added 5-Star “Holo” skins for all characters to the Daily Shop
Updated the item lineup in the Daily Shop
■Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Hermit's main weapon would register hits behind Hermit.
Changed files in this update