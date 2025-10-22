 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20475685
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 2.7.0


■Featured Content

  • Started Battle Pass "Season 6 ACT: 2"

  • Reissued and added the "Halloween Bundles" for SUNSHINE and MAGUS to the shop

  • Weekly Challenge is now active

    • Some Weekly Challenge rewards have been changed to "Brazen Gold"

  • Added 5-Star “Gold” skins for all characters to the Gold Shop

  • Added 5-Star “Holo” skins for all characters to the Daily Shop

  • Updated the item lineup in the Daily Shop

■Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Hermit's main weapon would register hits behind Hermit.

