Added support for playing .flac audio in Local Playlists
Fixed an issue where with Repeat One the track stopped instead of looping to a second round
Fixed an issue where the first import of a Local Playlist was shown as “Not for streaming”
Slightly adjusted Kuroda42’s growth conditions
Fixed an issue where non-participant avatars could remain at the Multiplayer Room entrance
Update 2.2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3213851
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3213852
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update