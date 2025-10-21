 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20475662 Edited 21 October 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added support for playing .flac audio in Local Playlists

  • Fixed an issue where with Repeat One the track stopped instead of looping to a second round

  • Fixed an issue where the first import of a Local Playlist was shown as “Not for streaming”

  • Slightly adjusted Kuroda42’s growth conditions

  • Fixed an issue where non-participant avatars could remain at the Multiplayer Room entrance

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3213851
macOS Depot 3213852
