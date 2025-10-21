Stalkers!

Veles Night:



The "Veles Night" event is now live! Take part in the fight against the Zone's mystical manifestations and earn valuable rewards!



— The event will last from 21.10.25 to 18.11.25.

— During the event, you will be able to find the "Dead Apple" item:

With a certain chance when butchering or searching animals and mutants;

Guaranteed when butchering or searching special "Ghostly creatures";

As a reward for the "Totems" open-world event;

As a reward for participating in the "Mutant Shabash" PvP mode.

— Dead Apples can be exchanged for valuable rewards with Priest (square E6-4) in Liubech Outskirts. The exchange becomes available once you have at least one Apple in your inventory.

— Also, Dead Apples can now be consumed as food. The positive effects gained in this way are not removed upon death.



Seasonal open world event “Totems”:

– The event begins exactly at 00:00 in-game time, once per in-game day.

– During the event, players must defend a totem from waves of advancing animals and mutants. The difficulty of the event and the number of Dead Apples earned depend on the location.

– Totems can be found near the following major settlements:

Liubech Outskirts – Gourmet’s Village;

Airport – "Konukovo" Airport;

Vesuvius – Radio Tower;

Tunguska – “Radius” Village;

Black Forest – Usov;

New Land, Northern Is. – Severny-1 Village.

Seasonal PvP mode “Mutant Shabash”:

– Registration for the event is done through the Bulletin Board, in the appropriate tab.

– Players can earn Dead Apples for participating in the event. Winning the mode does not add PvP ranking on the leaderboard.



PvP:



PvP Season 18 starts on 25.10.25 and will last until 27.12.25.



— PvP season rewards have been revised:

1 place: Set AK-107, Spare parts for AK-107, 20 sets of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 90 days, 60 RGN Grenades, 40000 ammos 5.45х39 BS;

2 place: Set Colt M16A4, Spare parts for M16A4, 10 sets of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 90 days, 40 RGN Grenades, 30000 ammos 5.56х45 М995;

3 place: Set SIG SG550, Spare parts for SIG SG550, 8 sets of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 90 days, 30 RGN Grenades, 30000 ammos 5.56х45 М995;

4 place: Set VSS "Vintorez", Spare parts for VSS "Vintorez", 7 sets of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 90 days, 20 RGN Grenades, 10000 ammos 9х39 SP-6;

5 place: Set AS "Val", Spare parts for AS "Val", 6 sets of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 30 days, 15 RGN Grenades, 10000 ammos 9х39 SP-6;

6 place: Set SVD, Spare parts for SVD, 5 sets of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 30 days, 15 RGN Grenades, 5000 ammos 7.62х54R BS;

7 place: Set WA2000, Spare parts for WA2000, 4 sets of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 30 days, 10 RGN Grenades, 5000 ammos 7.62х51 М993;

8 place: Set AK-109, Spare parts for AK-109, 3 sets of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 30 days, 10 RGN Grenades, 20000 ammos 7.62х39 (Armor-Piercing);

9 place: Set SIG SG552 “Commando”, Spare parts for SIG SG552 "Commando", 2 sets of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 30 days, 5 RGN Grenades, 20000 ammos 5.56х45 М995;

10 place: Set Steyr AUG A2, Spare parts for AUG A2, 1 set of improved instruments, Premium Subscription for 30 days, 5 RGN Grenades, 20000 ammos 5.56х45 М995.



— Now, the 6B12 body armor with a unique color scheme is awarded only for achieving the PvP rank “Legend of the Zone.”



— Changed the parameters of the 6B12 body armor with a unique color scheme:

Increased sturdiness: 215 >>> 225;

Increased maximum durability;

Decreased weight: 8,5 kg. >>> 6,7 kg.



Other changes:



— The official launcher's update download system has been updated to increase the speed of game file downloads and client installation.



If your download speed remains lower than your connection speed, go to the launcher settings (the gear icon in the upper right corner) and toggle the "Use an alternative update download system" checkbox.



