Fixed Main Menu and View Equipment action from inconsistently working. This has been a huge layered onion of inconsistent behavior. Hopefully the last layer causing bugs has been fixed.



Fixed grinders and blenders from getting stuck emitting fluid when creating certain foods.



Fixed loading a save not waiting for mods to finish loading if reached through a menu too fast.



Thank y'all for your patience while I figure out the problems caused by the Unity Update. A lot of these issues are very inconsistent. We're working through them though slowly!