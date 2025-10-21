- Fixed Main Menu and View Equipment action from inconsistently working. This has been a huge layered onion of inconsistent behavior. Hopefully the last layer causing bugs has been fixed.
- Fixed grinders and blenders from getting stuck emitting fluid when creating certain foods.
- Fixed loading a save not waiting for mods to finish loading if reached through a menu too fast.
Hotfix 9258a162
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank y'all for your patience while I figure out the problems caused by the Unity Update. A lot of these issues are very inconsistent. We're working through them though slowly!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update