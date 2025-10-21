 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20475552 Edited 21 October 2025 – 05:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank y'all for your patience while I figure out the problems caused by the Unity Update. A lot of these issues are very inconsistent. We're working through them though slowly!

  • Fixed Main Menu and View Equipment action from inconsistently working. This has been a huge layered onion of inconsistent behavior. Hopefully the last layer causing bugs has been fixed.
  • Fixed grinders and blenders from getting stuck emitting fluid when creating certain foods.
  • Fixed loading a save not waiting for mods to finish loading if reached through a menu too fast.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
Linux 64-bit KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
macOS 64-bit KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
