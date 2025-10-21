 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20475498 Edited 21 October 2025 – 05:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Halloween event is now live!

For a limited time, you will be able to go to the Free City Cemetery and fight a terrifying Pumpkin Demon to receive a unique reward!

Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2566341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link