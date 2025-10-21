Hello everyone! Halloween event is now live!
For a limited time, you will be able to go to the Free City Cemetery and fight a terrifying Pumpkin Demon to receive a unique reward!
Happy Halloween!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update