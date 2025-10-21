Uncle Kenny 1.5 will be a little bit larger with more additions. But here are some small adjustments/fixes.

WHATS NEW:

The rising water level in the facility has been adjusted to have a more exciting ending.

Several slight adjustments to facility levels

Dead enemies should actually move with move walls instead of moving randomly. That's been an issue since 2022. Finally fixed.

Fixed some enemies awkwardly changing horizontal speed after being telepathically thrown

Attempted optimizations for level loading

If you are having crash issues, please reach out to me with your crash message so I can fix. Some players are reporting crashing especially in Act 1, looking to squash all issues. Thank you <3