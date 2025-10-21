 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20475420 Edited 21 October 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Uncle Kenny 1.5 will be a little bit larger with more additions. But here are some small adjustments/fixes.

WHATS NEW:

  • The rising water level in the facility has been adjusted to have a more exciting ending.

  • Several slight adjustments to facility levels

  • Dead enemies should actually move with move walls instead of moving randomly. That's been an issue since 2022. Finally fixed.

  • Fixed some enemies awkwardly changing horizontal speed after being telepathically thrown

  • Attempted optimizations for level loading

If you are having crash issues, please reach out to me with your crash message so I can fix. Some players are reporting crashing especially in Act 1, looking to squash all issues. Thank you <3

